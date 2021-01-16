Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.24

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 4428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

