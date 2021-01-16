Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

