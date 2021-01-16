Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,878.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Arqma has a market cap of $54,530.07 and approximately $3,878.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,303.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.41 or 0.03221150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00393793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.01332137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00566432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.00433000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00287283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 13,951,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,664 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma's official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

