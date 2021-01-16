Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.05

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 508500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

About Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.