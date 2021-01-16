Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VMware by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

NYSE VMW opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

