Arden Trust Co Has $819,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

