Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,849 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.15. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.