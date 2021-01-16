Arden Trust Co Acquires 809 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $286.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

