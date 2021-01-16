Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 58.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Arconic has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

