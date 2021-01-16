Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 44.7% in December

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

FUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis upped their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FUV stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 2,082,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $367,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

