Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

VTWO traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.98. The stock had a trading volume of 372,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,652. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

