Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 706 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. 8,476,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

