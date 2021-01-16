Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,599 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after buying an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $87,116,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 684,198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $82.76. 1,585,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.