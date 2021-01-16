APY.Finance (APY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $752,099.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $752,099.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00253085 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.82 or 0.93891802 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,899,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

