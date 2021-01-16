Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $105.80. 11,658,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,401,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

