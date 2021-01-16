Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 1847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

