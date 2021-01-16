Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.