Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPEF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Appen in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Appen stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Appen has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

