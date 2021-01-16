apM Coin (APM) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $568,710.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00453431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.11 or 0.04081585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016283 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

