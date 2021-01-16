APIX Reaches One Day Volume of $273,027.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $273,027.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242516 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.47 or 0.90392644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00059130 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

