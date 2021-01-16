Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APHA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.23.

APHA stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aphria by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

