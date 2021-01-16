Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Alliance Global Partners Analysts

Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APHA. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.84.

APHA stock opened at C$15.82 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$17.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -38.87.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

