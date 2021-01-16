Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.