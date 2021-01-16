Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ANFGF opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.75.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
