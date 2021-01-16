Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Sells $284,200.00 in Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $713.35 million, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $68,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 445.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

