Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $80.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

