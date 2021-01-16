Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Andritz has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

