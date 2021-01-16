Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 5.2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 861,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 683,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.