AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 7.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 956,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 542,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $714.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
