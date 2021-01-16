AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 7.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 956,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 542,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $714.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

