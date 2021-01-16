Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.04.

PLAN stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $70.90. 2,440,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,542. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,761,775 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

