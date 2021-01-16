Analyzing The Gap (NYSE:GPS) & PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU)

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) and PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of The Gap shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of The Gap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of PreVu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Gap and PreVu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap -7.71% -24.81% -4.67% PreVu N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Gap has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreVu has a beta of -15.73, suggesting that its share price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Gap and PreVu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap 2 12 5 0 2.16 PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Gap presently has a consensus target price of $22.79, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given The Gap’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Gap is more favorable than PreVu.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Gap and PreVu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap $16.38 billion 0.50 $351.00 million $1.97 11.20 PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Gap has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Summary

The Gap beats PreVu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of February 1, 2020, the company had 3,345 company-operated stores; and 574 franchise stores, as well as online. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PreVu

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

