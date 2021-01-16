Analyzing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capstar Financial and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVB Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.93%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $115.82 million 2.95 $22.42 million $1.31 11.89 CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.53 $207.83 million $1.48 14.26

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96% CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Capstar Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

