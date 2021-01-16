Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Target Price at $26.83

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 816,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,715. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $573.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 412,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zynex by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

