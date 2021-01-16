Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $45.06

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

VTR stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 2,581,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,475. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

