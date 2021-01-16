Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $220.53

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.52. 1,740,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.83 and its 200-day moving average is $213.50. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

