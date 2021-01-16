Analysts Set Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,521. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

