Analysts Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,668. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $635.37 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.