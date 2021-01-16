Analysts Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT at $31.00

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 446,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

