Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $213.00

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $252.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $263.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,669 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 48.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

