Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

