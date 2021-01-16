Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Price Target at €50.11

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.56 ($60.65).

DLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

DLG stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €49.83 ($58.62). The company had a trading volume of 979,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.38. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.33 ($56.86).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

