Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Target Price at €6.70

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.70 ($7.88).

DBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of FRA:DBK traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.63 ($11.33). 18,041,332 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.23 and a 200 day moving average of €8.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

