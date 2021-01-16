Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Price Target at $40.20

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

CIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 73,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $764 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

