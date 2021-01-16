Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $87.11

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of ASH opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $88.61.
In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
