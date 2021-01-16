Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $87.11

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ASH opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

