Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Utilities, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

