Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CG. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of CG stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

