Analysts Issue Forecasts for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

LOCO stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $714.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

