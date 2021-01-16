Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

TTMI stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.