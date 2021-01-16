Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 590,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,497. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 552,450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after acquiring an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,771,000 after acquiring an additional 257,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

