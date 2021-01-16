Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). RPC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RPC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.83. 653,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,961. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $823.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

