Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of REDU stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 11,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $341.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

